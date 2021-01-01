Matola: Simba SC coach explains struggles at Gwambina despite win

Wekundu wa Msimbazi defeated their hosts to go top of the table and are aiming at maintaining the position for the rest of the season

Simba SC assistant coach Selemani Matola admitted the reigning champions found it hard to play against Gwambina FC at the Gwambina Stadium and was forced to change their playing style to get the 1-0 victory.

Mohamed Hussein scored the only goal in the 28th minute from 30 yards to help seal maximum points for the team and as a result, went top of the table.

But the former Tanzania international conceded it was a tough game for the 21-time league champions.

"It was a tough game for us because of the condition of the pitch and we had to try and adopt a new playing style that we are not used to," Matola told Goal.

"We struggled to play our usual short passes and had to resort to long balls which were not easy for us. But I thank my players because they adapted quickly and managed to ensure we get the win we wanted."

The win ensured Wekundu wa Msimbazi are leading the race for the title with 58 points from the 24 matches they have played.

The former midfielder says if they are to successfully retain the title, there is no alternative but to ensure they retain the position by continuing to rack up victories.

"Now we are on top of the table and our main objective this season is to successfully defend our league title," Matola continued.

"We cannot do that without topping the table. The most important thing is to maintain the position to the end and ensure we have another chance of playing in continental assignments again next season.

"Every game now is like a final, a must-win for us."

Yanga SC have an opportunity to reclaim the position if they beat Azam FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday night. Wananchi are a point behind the Msimbazi Street-based charges despite playing two games more.

Wananchi won the last meeting at the Azam Complex in Chamazi by a solitary goal scored by Deus Kaseke in the 49th minute.

The Jangwani Street-based side have won 16 matches, drawn nine, and lost one. Their visitors have played 27 matches from which they have managed to get 14 wins, nine draws, and four losses and as a result, they are on 51 points.