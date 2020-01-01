Matola reveals why Ndemla is a fringe player at Simba SC

The midfielder has failed to make an impact in the senior team despite his great potential that saw him promoted seven years ago

Simba SC assistant coach Seleman Matola has explained why midfielder Said Ndemla has not had regular playtime at the club.

Ndemla has found it hard to break into Simba's first team since his promotion from the second team in 2013 when he was just 16 years of age and Matola has clearly pinpointed what could be the problem with the youngster.

“Ndemla is not getting enough playtime maybe because he is not suited to the coach's philosophy. I am just an assistant coach and I have no power to decide who should start and who should not,” Matola told Mwanaspoti.

“Going out on loan to try and resuscitate his career elsewhere is a decision he can only make.

“The decision [to take him out on loan] lies on the player himself and the club management. I have so much to say about the player only what I know about him is he has a very huge potential.

“But he can only prove how good he is if he gets regular playtime.”

Matola worked with the 23-year-old midfielder in the Simba B team before he requested management to incorporate him in the senior team where he has failed to have a breakthrough.

“I have coached him before and it is me who recommended he should be promoted to the first team back then. Ndemla and William Lucien who plays for Polisi are my products when I was also an assistant coach at Simba in 2013,” the tactician concluded.

Former Simba head coach Abdalla Kibadeni claimed Ndemla has fallen in love with the way he is performing at the club.

“He is a player who is yet to understand what he is capable of. It seems he is very comfortable at Simba even though he is not a first-team player,” said Kibadeni.

“He is surely killing his great talent as he enjoys his comfort zone at Simba's bench.”

Simba boasts key midfielders who have been regularly used by the former coach Patrick Aussems and now Sven Vandenbroeck, who include Jonas Mkude, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata and Sharaf Shiboub.