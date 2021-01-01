Matola lauds Mwadui's approach despite Simba SC win

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are aiming at winning the league title for the fourth time in a row

Simba SC assistant coach Selemani Matola has conceded that the change in approach from Mwadui made it tough for his team to penetrate their defence.

After a goalless first half in Shinyanga on Sunday, captain John Bocco scored the goal in the 66th minute that gave the Caf Champions League quarter-finalists the 1-0 win to move second on the Tanzania Mainland League table.

The former midfielder has lauded their opponents' change of plan which made the game difficult for the visitors.

"[Mwadui] 's game plan was good, they approached us cautiously and were defensive which made it tough to break them," Matola told Goal.

"The field also made it tough for us, we struggled to play. Despite us dominating the game, it was not easy but in the end we managed to get a win.

"In their past two games [against Mbeya City and JKT Tanzania respectively], they were more open and attacked which was not the case when we played them. It seems they came for a point and on our part we wanted maximum points."

Nevertheless, the 42-year-old was satisfied with the win and has further shed light on why at one point Mozambique international Luis Miquissone stood to warm up, preparing to come on, but he never did.

"It would have been easier for us if our opponents would have opened up to look for a win," Matola added.

"But we appreciate it because in the end, we got maximum points which is the most important thing. Away matches are usually tough and we do not expect easy matches.

"We wanted to bring in Miquissone [when the score was still 0-0] and attack more, but when we got the goal, we decided to leave him out and ensure the team is balanced from defence all the way to the attacking department."

After the win, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have gone above Azam FC to occupy second place on the league table with 52 points from 22 games. They are four points behind Yanga, who have played three more games as the race looks to be a three-horse competition involving the top three sides.

The reigning champions are aiming at winning the league title for the fourth time in a row.