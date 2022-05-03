Matilda Assabil: Could 10-year-old Ghanaian sensation be world's youngest player?

Ghanaian football starlet Matilda Assabil has divided opinion following reports that she could be the youngest footballer to play at the professional level, having made her debut aged just 10.

Assabil featured in the Ghana Women’s Division One League at the weekend, making her maiden appearance for Starlet Ladies in Ghana’s lower tier to the surprise of fans in the country and across Africa.

Although there are still questions whether the Ghanaian league is professional or amateur, Assabil could be the youngest female footballer to play for a senior side after beating the record held by American Olivia Moultrie. who made her official debut for Portland Thorns against Racing Louisville aged 15.

Assabil’s milestone has drawn mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Here is how some fans reacted on Twitter.

However, some fans on Facebook feel Assabil is still too young to play for a senior side.

“This is child labour,” said Nana Kwesi Asare, with Jabah M Johnson agreeing with him. “It's true. If a Cocoa farmer sends his 10-year-old girl to the farm, they will say child labour.”

Some fans feel there are more of such talented youngsters in Ghana if only they can be scouted early.

“We have more of her caliber in the country. Scouts must look for them and put them into training,” said Harry Lot Tetteh.

A section of fans are keen to see Assabil play beyond Ghana where she can realise her true potential.

“They better take care of her, pay her well and grant her the chance to be on another team abroad also,” responded Bertha Kardash.

For some, young Matlda's debut is testament of how far women’s football has gone.

“Women's football has developed and will improve more as time goes by, we are going to see a beautiful footballer soon,” commented Olawale Onashokun.

What do you make of Assabil’s heroics, is it too early for the 10-year-old or should she be encouraged to continue in the sport?