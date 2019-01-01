African All Stars

Masuaku sees first Premier League red in West Ham draw

The DR Congo full-back received his marching orders after receiving two yellow cards against the Villains

Arthur Masuaku was sent off for the first time in the Premier League as West Ham United drew 0-0 with Aston Villa on Monday night.

The 25-year old received a yellow card in the 23rd minute and then got his second booking for a late lunge on Ahmed Elmohamady in the 67th minute.

The challenge on the Egypt international happened less than a minute after he was introduced for Jota.

Aston Villa could not capitalise on the numerical advantage, but the result has taken them out of the relegation zone, as they sit in 17th spot with four points.

For Masuaku's West Ham, their three-game winning streak comes to an end, but they sit in eighth place with eight points, same as Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, after five games.

