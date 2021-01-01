Masoud: Kagera Sugar official sheds more light on Maxime's exit

The tactician was fired after three losses in a row with the Sugar Millers who are now actively looking for his replacement

Kagera Sugar Secretary-General Ali Masoud has explained the club had to act fast and replace former coach Mecky Maxime and the entire technical bench to save the team from sinking in the Tanzania Mainland League.

The former Taifa Stars defender was shown the door after a frustrating 2020-21 campaign losing their last three matches in the league. After a 3-3 draw against table-toppers Yanga SC, the Sugar Millers have lost three matches on the run – 3-0 against KMC FC, 2-1 against Azam FC, and 1-0 against Namungo FC.

The official went on to shed more light on why the club had to act promptly.

"It is true that we have gone different ways mainly due to consistency of unconvincing results and he conceded before leaving," Masoud said as quoted by the Daily News.

"Our target now is to have his successor prior to our next match on March 12 as recommended by the rules and regulations that govern football in the country.

"Currently, the target to end the season in the top three seems to be fading away [owing] to the poor results we have had so far. [In 2018/19] season, we had to win the playoffs to stay in the league and we do not want a repeat of the same."

Masoud went on to explain why Kagera had a chance of finishing in the top three by the end of the on-going campaign.

"We hope that by terminating the contract, things will improve for the team," he continued.

"Our target to finish in the top three was achievable this season because we brought in new players to reinforce the team in both transfer windows but still we saw no improvement."

Maxime helped Kagera Sugar to finish eighth in the last campaign and reports emerged he was a target for Yanga before the club tied him down with an extension of two years.

Goal can also reveal former Taifa Stars coach Ettiene Ndayiragije is most likely to replace Maxime on a two-year contract.

However, the poor run of results have seen him leave Kagera in position 13 of the 18-team league table with 24 points from 23 matches.