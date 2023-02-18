Mason Greenwood 'meets' with Manchester United team-mates in bid to rekindle bonds after criminal charges dropped

Suspended Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been in touch with some of his team-mates while the club's internal investigation continues.

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has caught up with some of his team-mates at the club after criminal charges against the 21-year-old were dropped.

Greenwood has met up privately with some players and has also contacted others on social media in a bid to rekindle bonds, according to The Sun.

It is claimed the forward has reached out to some of those he's known the longest at the club, and they met him to 'hear him out' so they can draw their own conclusions after the charges were dropped.

Greenwood remains suspended while the club conducts its own process to determine whether he can continue his career at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag is believed to have spoken with Greenwood already on the telephone to check on his physical and mental wellbeing.

Manchester United will discuss the possibility of Greenwood's comeback with players from the men's and women's teams to gauge opinion on his return as part of their ongoing process.

Players from the women's team are said to feel "deeply uncomfortable" at the prospect of Greenwood wearing the famous red shirt again, while staff at the club are thought to be split on whether the striker should be allowed to resurrect his Manchester United career.