Mason Greenwood: Manchester United considering TV interview and therapy in possible phased return for striker

Manchester United have been conducting an internal review over the striker's position since criminal charges against him were dropped in February.

Mason Greenwood could face a TV interview and will have to attend therapy if he is reintroduced to Manchester United's squad after criminal charges against him were dropped, according to The Athletic.

Greenwood has not played or trained with United since January 2022 but the prospect of him returning to the fold was raised when the the Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour against him in February.

United released a statement at the time saying it would "conduct its own process before determining next steps" and has not made any further comment since.

The Athletic's report says the possibility of Greenwood being reintegrated is "firmly under consideration", although any return would involve a phased process that could include a television interview in which he is challenged on the events of the last 18 months, as well as therapy sessions.

However, no decision has yet been taken and the club could also decide to cut their ties with the 21-year-old.

After the charges were dropped, Greenwood's lawyers released a short statement on his behalf which read: “I am relieved this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time.”

Greenwood scored 22 Premier League goals in two-and-a-half seasons before he was suspended by United. In 2021 he signed a new contract running until 2025 worth a reported £75,000 per week.

His last appearance was in the 1-0 win over West Ham United on January 22.

According to a report in The Sun, Greenwood is due to become a father.