Mashemeji derby is inferior to Kariakoo derby in Tanzania - Kagere

The former K'Ogalo striker believes the passion of football in Tanzania is superior to Kenya

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere states 's Mashemeji Derby, which is between AFC and , is nothing compared to 's Kariakoo Derby between Simba and Yanga.

The Rwandan striker has played in both derbies and managed to score in each of them. The veteran striker feels the Kenyan 's ( ) prestigious fixture has nothing to offer owing to the poor environment.

"When playing in the Mashemeji derby, there is no excitement at all because even the fans do not fill the stadium," Kagere told Mwanaspoti.

"It feels like any other game, in contrast to that, the Kariakoo derby is massive and the best I have ever played in. Everyone in the country talks about it and the fans fill the stadium to cheer their favourite team.

"When you come on the pitch to play, it gives you motivation and as a player, you do absolutely everything to win. Tanzania's derby is better than Kenya's."

The 33-year old has also talked about the passion experienced in Tanzania league.

"When you give your best, fans out there are happy and they will talk about it, you will be recognized and when you perform poorly it is exactly the opposite.

"In Kenya, whether you perform well or not, it is the same in the streets, nobody talks about it," Kagere concluded.

The striker scored 23 goals to win the Golden boot last season, and he has managed to get eight in 10 games this season.