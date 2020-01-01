Masawe: Striker concedes stage fright affected Gwambina FC against Simba SC

The promoted charges have not yet scored any goal in the top-tier and they are currently second last with a point in four games

Gwambina FC captain Jacob Masawe has revealed stage fright led to their defeat to Simba SC in the Mainland League match played on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Meddie Kagere, Pascal Wawa, and Larry Bwalya scored a goal each to help the Wekundu wa Msimbazi get a 3-0 win and move second on the table.

"We had prepared well for the game aiming at causing an upset against the champions," Masawe told reporters.

More teams

"However, stage fright got the better of us and we ended up making mistakes. The mistakes were a few in the beginning but as the match progressed, the mistakes were many and Simba capitalized on them."

The striker has also lauded the 21-time champions for the game they produced.

"Simba created many scoring chances, and they capitalized on them," Masawe continued.

"They were well organized and put us in trouble from the word go and punished us for the mistakes we made. It was a good game, and they played well, we have to acknowledge that."

Gwambina have struggled in the attacking department and are yet to score in the four games played. They have however conceded five and have managed to get one point from the games played.

"It is not that we have a bad striking department because we have created many scoring chances in our previous matches," the skipper added.

"I think it is about luck; we have been unlucky in front of goal but I am confident soon we will get our scoring touch back.

Article continues below

"The coach and his entire technical team have also been taking notes, they have definitely seen where we go wrong and they will be rectifying it and I am sure we will see a change in the next game in terms of results."

Gwambina are currently second last after losing three games and drawing one while Mbeya City are at the bottom with no point and just like Gwambina, they have not scored any goal this season.

Azam lead with 12 points from four games and they are the only team that has not conceded. Simba and Yanga SC are both on 10 points in second and third positions respectively.