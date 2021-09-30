Marumo Gallants join Orlando Pirates in suspending first team players

Marumo Gallants have joined their PSL rivals Orlando Pirates in suspending their first-team players this season.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa announced that they had suspended three players with immediate effect, citing serious allegations against the trio.

Tholang Masegela, Aluwani Nedzamba, and Simon Mamudzidi are the players, who have been placed under suspension by the Limpopo-based giants.

Gallants released the following statement on Thursday morning without disclosing the full details of the allegations:

"Marumo Gallants FC has confirmed that it has given suspension letters to three of its players," a club statement read.

"Tholang Masegela, Aluwani Nedzamba, and Simon Mamudzidi, were suspended following a meeting called by senior management to address individual players today."

"Management will not discuss the reasons of the suspension now as this is still an internal matter."

"The club's spokesperson, Rufus Matsena says there are serious allegations against the three and that management will only respond once the matter has been addressed."

Gallants have become the second PSL club to announce the suspension of a player this month after Pirates.

The Buccaneers revealed that their player, Ben Motshwari was suspended after he was charged by police last week Monday.

Pirates issued a statement indicating that the matter is subject to a legal process and the club was therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.

Motshwari, who is one of Pirates' most influential players, missed the clash against Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend with Bucs losing 2-0 in a PSL encounter.

The 30-year-old central midfelder remains suspended with the Buccaneers set to take on Cape Town City in a league game on Saturday.