Martinez holds Mbappe baby doll during World Cup parade as Argentina keeper continues to taunt France striker

Emiliano Martinez held a baby doll with Kylian Mbappe's face stuck to it during Argentina's World Cup trophy parade in Buenos Aires.

Argentina celebrated in Buenos Aires on Monday

Kylian Mbappe scored hat-trick in final

Emiliano Martinez continues to taunt forward

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina goalkeeper reignited his feud with the France striker as La Albiceleste continued their celebrations in their homeland. Martinez was pictured holding the Mbappe doll next to Lionel Messi on the team's open-top bus, having also mocked the Paris Saint-Germain superstar in the dressing room immediately after Argentina's penalty shootout victory in the final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez initially took aim at Mbappe before the World Cup final, as he accused the Frenchman of "knowing nothing about football" when referencing his criticism of South American qualifying earlier this year. Mbappe scored a hat-trick past Martinez in the Qatar showpiece but still ended up on the losing side as Argentina triumphed 4-2 in the shootout.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ & MBAPPE? Martinez is due back in Premier League action with Aston Villa on Boxing Day, while PSG will hope to have Mbappe in their lineup for a Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg on December 28.