Emi Martinez explains lewd Golden Glove trophy celebration after scooping top goalkeeping prize for Argentina at 2022 World Cup

Emi Martinez has explained his lewd Golden Glove trophy celebration, with the Argentina star claiming the top goalkeeping prize at the 2022 World Cup.

Martinez the hero in World Cup final shootout

Aston Villa 'keeper won Golden Glove

Turned heads with lewd celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? La Albiceleste delivered global glory for talismanic captain Lionel Messi in Qatar, with only Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe – who netted a hat-trick in vain for France during a thrilling final – preventing the South Americans from completing a clean sweep of awards. Messi captured the Golden Ball, Enzo Fernandez the Young Player of the Tournament prize and Martinez the Golden Glove, with the Aston Villa custodian revelling in the victory after the penalty shootout.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by La Red radio as to why he repeated his antics from the Copa America – when he collected the same prize – by lowering the Golden Glove to his groin and thrusting it towards the stands, Martinez said: “I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez added on Argentina’s epic victory over France, which saw Lionel Scaloni’s side prevail in a penalty shootout after 120 minutes of breathless action had produced a 3-3 draw: “We suffered a lot. We thought we were in control but they managed to come back. It was a very complicated game. Our destiny was to suffer. They had one last chance to win [when he saved Randal Kolo Muani’s late shot], luckily I was able to stop it with my foot. This is a moment I’ve always dreamed of living, I have no words for it. I left very young for England and I would like to dedicate this victory to my family.”

WHAT NEXT? While revelling in Argentina’s triumph for now, Martinez will soon turn his attention back to domestic matters – with Villa due to resume Premier League activity on December 26 against Liverpool.