Martinelli signs new long-term Arsenal contract

The 19-year-old has agreed to fresh terms exactly a year after making the switch from Brazil to north London

youngster Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners.

The 19-year-old Brazilian forward put pen to paper on his new deal exactly one year after he joined the club.

Mikel Arteta told the club's official website: "I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us.

"He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate.

"We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club."

Martinelli has been one of the biggest positives of a difficult season for Arsenal, and his new deal will no doubt come as a boost to the club.

With the forward signing on just days after fellow youngster Bukayo Saka agreed to fresh terms, there is a feeling that the club's players are buying into Arteta's rebuilding project at the Emirates Stadium.

While the Gunners sit eighth in the , Martinelli has become the first teenager to score 10 goals in a season for the club since Nicolas Anelka back in 1998-99.

A relative unknown when he arrived from Brazilian minnows Ituano, he now looks like one of English football's most exciting young talents.

Among his 10 goals to date are a double against at Anfield in the , and one particularly memorable solo goal in the 2-2 Premier League draw at back in January.

One year since Gabriel Martinelli joined Arsenal ✅



One year since Gabriel Martinelli joined Arsenal ✅

How highly do you rate him? ✨

The forward isn't expected to play any further part in the 2019-20 season due to a knee injury, but hopes are high for the future.

"I want to win the and lots of domestic titles to make Arsenal’s fans very happy," Martinelli told FourFourTwo back in March.

"They deserve the best – not only the supporters but all of the club’s staff. I’d like to give back to the club after everything they’ve done for me so far and, as a result, become a Gunners legend."

With Arteta facing a huge rebuilding job at the club, Arsenal will be expecting a busy few months ahead.

They are hoping to strike a deal with Real Madrid to sign on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal, though there is still uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the club.

There is also mounting speculation of a move for midfielder Thomas Partey, but Arteta refused to comment on such talk in a recent press conference.