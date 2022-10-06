Martial given fresh hope on Man Utd future as Ten Hag hints at increased game time for French forward

Anthony Martial has been offered fresh hope when it comes to earning a long-term future at Manchester United, with more game time being lined up.

Sent out on loan last season

Included in plans of new boss

Has spent six years at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward appeared to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford in 2021-22 as he was sent out on loan to Spanish side Sevilla, but a change in the dugout has delivered a reversal in fortune. Untimely injuries have prevented Martial from making the desired impact for United at the start of the current campaign, with only 75 minutes of Premier League football taken in, but Erik ten Hag has hinted that the 26-year-old has a more prominent role to play in his plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag has said of Martial ahead of a Europa League clash with Omonia Nicosia on Thursday: “After a good pre-season, he fell out and only played a half game against Liverpool and we are happy he’s back. But we will take it careful, step by step in a process to bring him back, but he played now almost a half, so 35 minutes, which is good and now we have to extend that. But from game to game, and we have a lot of games to cover.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martial stepped off the bench in a derby date with Manchester City last time out to bag a brace, although those efforts were in vain as United slipped to a humbling 6-3 defeat against arch-rivals at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTIAL? The French frontman has been at Old Trafford since 2015, with 81 goals scored through 271 appearances, and will be looking to compete with Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo for a central striking berth.