Marshall Munetsi to Burnley: Another ex-Orlando Pirates star to follow Lyle Foster?

The Championship leaders have been linked with another ex-Buccaneer, but it’s all gone a bit quiet recently.

Lyle Foster swapped Belgium for England this week, when he departed Westerlo to sign for Burnley.

Foster becomes the latest ex-Orlando Pirates player to try his hand at English football, and it’s all set up for him to be a big success in the second tier.

However, he may not be the last former Buccaneer to sign for Burnley this seasons…at least if reports are to be believed.

In recent weeks, rumours in France and England have also tipped Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi with a move to Turf Moor, which could mean a Pirates reunion with Foster.

Earlier this month, Foot Mercato reported that there’s considerable interest in the midfielder from England, with Premier League Bournemouth understood to be keen admirers of the 26-year-old.

There’s also interest in the Championship, with Watford named as potential suitors for the Bulawayo-born anchorman.

Getty

Then there’s Burnley, who were also named in the report as a potential next destination for the powerhouse.

It’s easy to see why Munetsi is being sought after in England, where his 6’2 frame would make him a natural fit for—in particular—the physical environment of the Championship.

He’s establishing himself as a star man at Reims, where critical interventions—witness his winner away at Ajaccio recently—are setting him apart as one of the darlings of supporters.

The club of the Champagne region would be loath to part with one of their key players, especially midway through the campaign, but money talks, and they may struggle to refuse if one of the ambitious clubs mentions wafts the cash in their direction.

However, unlike the Foster talk, which continued to intensify until he was unveiled, it’s all gone quiet as far as Munetsi’s transfer future is concerned, with little further speculation that he’s on the move.

Transfer talk will doubtless intensify as deadline day draws closer, and don’t be surprised if talk of Munetsi-to-England gets louder in the days to come.

Who knows, perhaps the Zimbabwean will soon be set for an all-Bucs reunion with Foster!