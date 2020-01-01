Marsch and RB Salzburg cap memorable year by claiming Austrian Bundesliga league title

The American manager has guided his side to a double after rising to prominence in the Champions League this season

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg capped off a memorable year on Sunday by sealing the club's seventh-consecutive league title.

The former boss sealed the domestic double in his first season in charge of the club, having previously won the Austrian Cup with a 5-0 win over SC Lustenau on May 29.

On Sunday, sealed the league by beating Hartberg 3-0, combined with closest challengers LASK Linz losing 1-0 at home to Wolfsberger.

With the victory, RB Salzburg have confirmed the title by amassing an 11-point gap over LASK with just three games remaining. They haven't just won the league but did it in style, having amassed a +70 goal differential after 30 games played.