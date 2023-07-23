Marquinhos sends message to Kylian Mbappe as forward closes in PSG exit amid Real Madrid and Saudi interest

Marquinhos finally broke his silence on the Kylian Mbappe saga and hopes that things get resolves soon at the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French star has made his intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain next season when his contract expires clear. The club, on the other hand, are insisting that the player signs a new deal or leave this summer so that they don't lose him for free in 2024. The Ligue 1 champions excluded Mbappe from their pre-season tour squad.

Now PSG skipper Marquinhos has shared his views on the ongoing issue at the Paris-based club and hopes that things get sorted soon.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the PSG defender said, "It is a delicate question. Kylian is an exceptional player, very strong but the decision goes beyond us and it is with management that we have to see it. We always want to evolve with the right players. I hope that a good solution will be found so that he comes back to the group and helps us this season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently the Union of French Footballers (UNFP) came out in defence of Mbappe. They issued a statement to criticise PSG's treatment of players such as Mbappe after their decision to sideline the forward. The union also pointed out that he is just one of many stars like Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, Georginio Wijnaldum and Keylor Navas to face such treatment from the club.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe has been closely linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer but several top clubs including teams from Saudi Arabia are also interested in signing the player.