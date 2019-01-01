Marotta: Inter have never doubted Icardi

The executive called Mediaset program 'Tiki Taka' to speak to the forward's wife and agent Wanda Nara on Sunday

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta insisted the club have never doubted Mauro Icardi's commitment or professionalism.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy amid uncertainty over his future following contract negotiations which have proved unsuccessful so far, while he was absent for the Europa League fixture against Rapid Vienna and Sunday's Serie A win against Sampdoria.

The 25-year-old striker, whose current deal does not expire until 2021 and who has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, watched from the stands as Inter defeated former team Sampdoria 2-1.

Marotta stated his disappointment that Icardi did not take part in the victory celebrations following the Sampdoria win as he stressed the importance of a team atmosphere.

With the situation dominating headlines in Italy, Marotta called Mediaset program 'Tiki Taka' to speak to Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara - who said the Argentina international has no plans to leave while adding that the decision to strip the forward of the captaincy was a majour blow.

"We want to relax the situation, because the decision was made as we've said because the head of a family at times has to make some decisions to help the children grow," said Marotta.

"Mauro is 25 years old, he has a road ahead of him and experience to earn. I tried explaining it personally, as did the coach. I just wanted to reassure Wanda, as I was sad to see her cry, but wanted to make clear what we do is for the good of Inter, of Mauro, of the fans who make so many sacrifices for this club.

"I won't get into the reasons here, but it was right to make this decision. Nothing is compromised.

"I wish to clarify we have never doubted the player's commitment or professionalism. We'll meet soon to discuss this issue, if she wants, but we have already agreed an appointment to present a new contract proposal.

"Again, they are free to accept or reject the offer. Nothing is compromised. Forza Inter."

Inter return to action on Thursday against Rapid Vienna before facing Fiorentina on Sunday in Serie A play.