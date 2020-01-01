Marega’s strike not enough as Bayer Leverkusen eliminate Porto from Europa League

The Mali international’s effort could not prevent the exit of the Portuguese side from the European tournament

Moussa Marega found the back of the net as were eliminated from the following a 5-2 aggregate loss to .

After a first leg 2-1 defeat, the 28-year-old made spirited effort to help his side bounce back into contention but suffered more woes losing 3-1 in front of their own fans on Thursday.

Marega’s effort in the 65th minute was a mere consolatory goal after Lucas Alario, Kerem Demirbay and Kai Havertz had given Peter Bosz’s men a comfortable lead.

The Mali international featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Moussa Diaby, who ended with the winning side, was replaced seven minutes before full time.

Marega has now scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

The forward will hope to help Porto return to winning ways when they face Santa Clara in a league game on March 2.