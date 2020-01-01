Marega on target as Porto ease past Belenenses

The Mali international scored his ninth league goal of the season to help the Blue and Whites secure a comfortable victory

Moussa Marega found the back of the net as demolished Belenenses 5-0 in Sunday’s Primeira Liga game at Estadio do Dragao

The 29-year-old striker was afforded his 24th league start in the encounter and delivered an impressive performance to help the Blue and Whites extend their winning streak to three games.

Marega led his side’s attack along with Soares, who opened the glut of goals in the 31st minute after benefitting from a fine assist from Otavio.

The Mali international then doubled the lead after he was set up by Jesus Coron moments before the hour mark.

Alex Telles found the back of the net from the penalty spot to further extend the Estadio do Dragao outfit's lead in the 75th minute.

Eight minutes before full time, Fabio Vieira added the fourth before Luis Diaz sealed the comprehensive victory at the death.

Marega featured for the duration of the game along with Guinea star Alhassane Keita, who ended with the losing side.

The former Maritimo striker has now scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 39 appearances across all competitions in this campaign.

With the result, Porto firmly maintain their lead on the league table with 73 points from 30 games, six points above second-placed .

Marega has been with Porto since 2016 and has made 91 league appearances for Sergio Conceicao’s men, scoring 41 goals.

The Mali star will hope to continue his eye-catching displays when his side takes on Tondela in their next league game on Thursday.