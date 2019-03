March internationals: Euro 2020 qualifiers, friendlies & Concacaf Nations League matches kick-off times & dates

The back-end of March sees another international break headed our way, here is everything you need to know about the fixtures this month

Club football makes way for the international teams late in March with the Qualifiers beginning alongside a plethora of friendlies as well as matches from the Concacaf Nations League.

Whether it's the current world champions or minnows such as San Marino we have every game covered in this list.

Here is a list of games set to take place over this international break.

Wednesday March 20

Malaysia vs Singapore, friendly (12:45PM UK/ 8:45AM ET)

Iraq vs Syria, friendly (3:00PM UK/ 11:00AM ET)

vs , friendly (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

vs Trinidad and Tobago, friendly (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Thursday March 21

vs , friendly (11:35AM UK/ 7:35 AM ET)

Kazakhstan vs , Euro 2020 Qualifier (3:00PM UK/ 11:00AM ET)

Cyprus vs San Marino, Euro 2020 Qualifier (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

Kosovo vs , friendly (6:00PM UK/ 2:00PM ET)

British Virgin Islands vs Turks and Caicos Islands, Concacaf Nations League (7:00PM UK/ 3:00PM ET)

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Bonaire, Concacaf Nations League (7:00PM UK/ 3:00PM ET)

vs , Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

vs , Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

vs Azerbaijan, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Macedonia vs Latvia, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

vs Belarus, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Israel vs Slovenia, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

vs Estonia, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Slovakia vs Hungary, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

USA vs , friendly (Midnight UK/ 8:00PM ET)

Friday March 22

vs , friendly (10:20AM UK/ 6:20AM ET)

vs , friendly (11:AM UK/ 7:00AM ET)

Bulgaria vs Montenegro, Euro 2020 Qualifier (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

Anguilla vs US Virgin Islands, Concacaf Nations League (7:00PM UK/ 3:00PM ET)

Saint Lucia vs Aruba, Concacaf Nations League (10:00PM UK/ 7:00PM ET)

Cayman Islands vs Monserratt, Concacaf Nations League (10:30PM/ 7:30PM ET)

Albania vs , Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Andorra vs , Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

vs , Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Luxembourg vs Lithuania, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Moldova vs France, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

vs , Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

vs , friendly (1:00AM Saturday UK/ 9:00PM ET)

vs , friendly (2:15AM Saturday UK/ 10:15PM ET)

Saturday March 23

Georgia vs , Euro 2020 Qualifier (2:00PM UK/ 10:00AM ET)

vs , friendly (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

Gibraltar vs , Euro 2020 Qualifier (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

Malta vs Faroe Islands, Euro 2020 Qualifier (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

vs Romania, Euro 2020 Qualifier (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

Dominica vs Bahamas, Concacaf Nations League (6:30PM UK/ 2:30PM ET)

Sint Maartin vs Saint Martin Concacaf Nations League (7:00PM UK/ 3:00PM ET)

-Herzegovina vs Armenia, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

vs Finland, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Liechtenstein vs Greece, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

vs Norway, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Antigua and Barbuda vs Curacao, Concacaf Nations League (10:00PM UK/ 6:00PM ET)

Suriname vs Saint Kitts and Nevis, Concacaf Nations League (10:30PM UK/ 6:30PM ET)

Guyana vs Belize, Concacaf Nations League (10:30PM UK/ 6:30PM ET)

Guadeloupe vs Martinique, Concacaf Nations League (Midnight UK/ 8:00PM ET)

El Salvador vs , Concacaf Nations League ( 2:00AM Sunday UK/ 10:00PM ET)

Sunday March 24

Kazakhstan vs Russia, Euro 2020 Qualifier (2:00PM UK/ 10:00AM ET)

Wales vs Slovakia, Euro 2020 Qualifier (2:00PM UK/ 10:00AM ET)

San Marino vs Scotland, Euro 2020 Qualifier (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

Israel vs Austria, Euro 2020 Qualifier (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

Hungary vs Croatia, Euro 2020 Qualifier (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

Cyrpus vs Belgium, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Slovenia vs Macedonia, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Netherlands vs Germany, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Poland vs Latvia, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Northern Ireland vs Belarus, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Puerto Rico vs Grenada, Concacaf Nations League (8:00PM UK/ 4:00PM ET)

Dominican Republic vs Bermuda, Concacaf Nations League (9:00PM UK/ 5:00PM ET)

Canada vs French Guiana, Concacaf Nations League (10:00PM UK/ 6:00PM ET)

Haiti vs Cuba, Concacaf Nations League (10:30PM/ 6:30PM ET)

Barbados vs Nicaragua, Concacaf Nations League (Midnight UK/ 10:00PM ET)

Monday March 25

Azerbaijan vs Lithuania, friendly (2:00PM UK/ 10:00AM ET)

vs Equitorial Guinea, friendly (3:45PM UK/ 11:45AM ET)

Myanmar vs Indonesia, friendly (4:45PM UK/ 12:45PM ET)

Turkey vs Moldova, Euro 2020 Qualifier (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

Andorra vs Albania, Euro 2020 Qualifier (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

Montenegro vs England, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Luxembourg vs Ukraine, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Portugal vs Serbia, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

France vs Iceland, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Kosovo vs Bulgaria, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Tuesday March 26

Iraq vs Jordan, friendly (TBD)

Japan vs Bolivia, friendly (10:30AM UK/ 6:30AM ET)

Sengal vs Mali, friendly (11:00AM UK/ 7:00AM ET)

South Korea vs Colombia, friendly (11:00 AM UK/ 7:00AM ET)

vs , friendly (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

vs , friendly (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

Armenia vs Finland, Euro 2020 Qualifier (5:00PM UK/ 1:00PM ET)

vs , friendly (7:00PM UK/ 3:00PM ET)

Czech Republic vs Brazil, friendly (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Malta vs Spain, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Greece, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Romania vs Faroe Islands, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Switzerland vs Denmark, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Italy vs Liechtenstein, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Norway vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Republic of Ireland vs Georgia, Euro 2020 Qualifier (7:45PM UK/ 3:45PM ET)

Gibraltar vs Estonia friendly (11:55PM UK/ 7:55PM ET)

USA vs Chile, friendly (11:55PM UK/ 7:55PM ET)