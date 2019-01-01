Marcelo ruled out of Champions League opener as Real Madrid's injury crisis deepens

The Brazil international has been ruled out of a trip to Paris Saint Germain this week after appearing to pick up a neck injury against Levante

have confirmed that Marcelo will not play a part in a clash at Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday, after sustaining a neck injury.

The Brazilian appeared to suffer the issue in the first half of a 3-2 victory over on Saturday, falling straight onto his back after attempting a shot at goal.

The 31-year-old completed the match, but Madrid have announced on Monday afternoon that he will be unavailable for the trip to .

The club released an official statement on their website , which reads: "After the tests carried out today to our player Marcelo by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic cervicodorsalgia. Pending evolution."

Marcelo joins Isco, Luka Modric and Marco Asensio on the treatment table, with Zinedine Zidane facing an injury crisis at Santiago Bernabeu.

Club captain Sergio Ramos and Nacho will also be missing from Madrid's latest matchday squad through suspension.

