'Maradona would be super happy' - Messi reacts to breaking Argentina legend's World Cup record

Lionel Messi thinks Diego Maradona ''would be super happy'' to have seen him break an Argentina World Cup record previously held by the national icon.

Messi starred against Poland

Set the record for most appearances in World Cup

Overtook Maradona with his 22nd cap in the tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Messi missing from the spot, Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez sealed a 2-0 victory against Poland on Wednesday that saw Argentina progress to the 2022 World Cup knockout stages as winners of Group C. When Messi took to the pitch he set another record as he became Argentina's most-capped player in the World Cup with 22 appearances, surpassing Maradona. The Paris Saint-Germain forward had a wonderful relationship with Maradona and he believes the late Argentine great would be ''super happy'' with his latest achievement.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I learned it recently, I didn't know it. It's a pleasure to be able to continue to achieve these kinds of records,'' Messi said when quizzed on the record after the Poland win. ''I think Diego would be super happy for me because he always showed me a lot of affection, he was always happy when things went well for me.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi missed the chance to increase his tally of World Cup goals to nine after fluffing his lines from the penalty spot, but he is still in the hunt for the 2022 edition's Golden Boot, having scored in both of Argentina's opening group games against Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine skipper will be back in action on Saturday when the Albiceleste take on Australia in the round of 16 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.