Maradona in plea to Mertens to stay at Napoli as he urges De Laurentiis to get the deal done

The Belgian went past the Argentine great in the club's all-time top scorers list and is now just five off Marek Hamsik's record

Diego Maradona congratulated Dries Mertens for overtaking him on 's list of all-time leading scorers and urged his former club to do all they can to keep hold of the international forward.

Mertens scored twice in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Salzburg to move onto 116 goals for the club, one more than Argentine great Maradona.

The 32-year-old is now second only to Marek Hamsik (121) among Napoli's leading scorers, but is out of contract at the end of the season and has recently talked up a lucrative move to the Chinese .

Maradona commented that he was pleased for Mertens, rather than annoyed that he’d become the latest player to overtake him on Napoli’s all-time top scorers list.

"For me, it wasn't a disappointment that he surpassed my tally," Maradona told Corriere dello Sport.

"In fact, I applauded Mertens. When he scored, I thought about Napoli and certainly not myself.

"Mertens was born to be a striker, but he didn't know. All his goals couldn't be scored by someone who isn't a striker at heart."

Maradona also warned Mertens to think twice before leaving the Italian club, where he has spent the past seven seasons.

"It's right and sacrosanct for a professional to always look for a better salary, but it's also true that in no other corner of the world would he feel loved, respected, pampered and important like he does in Naples,” he added, before sending a message to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Article continues below

"Therefore, dear president, don't let him get away. He's over 30 years old, I know, but he runs, plays and scores goals with the freshness and enthusiasm of a young lad."

Maradona is now in charge of Argentine club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and would gladly welcome Mertens if the former attacker is after a new challenge.

"If he really should leave, Mertens should know that in La Plata, there will always be a place for him at my Gimnasia!" he said.