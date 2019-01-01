Maradona departs Dorados to focus on health

The Argentinian legend will step away from the Mexican club after less than a year in charge

Diego Maradona has stepped away from Dorados, ending his stint with the Mexican second division team after less than one year in charge.

Maradona has decided to step away from his post to focus on his health, as the Argentinian legend is set to undergo operations on his shoulder and knee in the near future.

The former forward took charge of Dorados in September 2018, and twice got the team into the title game. Each time, Dorados fell short to Atletico San Luis, which earned promotion to Liga MX as a result of the victories.

In recent weeks, Maradona's future with the club had come into doubt, with his contract set to expire in June, but the manager had stated that he was open to staying with the club.

Maradona claimed his stay depended on whether or not owner Jorge Alberto Hank was able to give him money to spend and the freedom clear out some of the players he no longer wants in the squad.

However, Maradona will now step away for other reasons as he looks to return to full health.

"Together we surprised the world. We show that football is passion and heart," the club said in a tweet.

"Thanks for everything, Boss! Recover and see you soon!"

Prior to taking over at Dorados, Maradona had managed four different clubs: Mandiyu de Corrientes, Racing Club, Al Wasl and Fujairah FC. He had also taken on a role as assistant manager with Deportivo Riestra from 2013-17 while also serving as Dynamo Brest's chairman in 2018.

His most famous managerial role, though, came with , as he took charge of the national team from 2008-10.

During his tenure, Argentina reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup and he departed the job soon after.

The former forward recently stated that he believed he could be the man to return to glory, while adding that he wasn't a fan of Paul Pogba's style of play.

Maradona, widely seen as one of the best to ever play the game and still revered as a god in Naples, was recently the subject of a documentary which will be released in cinemas on June 14.