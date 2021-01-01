Mapinduzi Cup: Yanga SC seal quarter-final slot after win over Namungo

Wananachi are on four points after two matches in Group A

Young Africans (Yanga SC) laboured to a 1-0 win over Namungo FC in a Mapinduzi Cup game played at the Amani Stadium on Friday night

Timu ya Wananchi scored their goal in the first half courtesy of Zawadi Mauya.

Wananchi had come into the match desperate for a win after drawing 0-0 with Jamhuri in their opening Group A game. However, it was not going to be an easy game against their league rivals.

The 27-time league champions stamped their authority early in the game, trying to limit their opponents from getting sight of their goal and at the same time using every opportunity to raid them.

Yanga's tactic worked as they managed to get their goal in the 24th minute through Mauya. It happened to be the only goal in the first half despite the numerous chances created.

Namungo came in the second half with an attacking mindset, but they could not break down their opponents who were organized well.

Eventually, the 2020 finalists lost the game by a solitary goal as Yanga went top of the group and sealed their place in the quarter-finals.

Wananchi are not showing signs of missing their star midfielder Carlinhos who was forced to return back home owing to an injury.

The Angolan star was keen to use the tournament to revive his career at the club after a rather poor start which saw him miss a couple of Mainland matches in the first round.

Despite starting well by scoring two goals and assisting two, Carlinhos picked an injury that saw him miss a number of matches including the derby against rivals Simba SC which ended in a 1-1 draw.

He later returned and played only one match and picked another injury which ruled him out of the first round matches.

However, he was named in the 20-man squad for the Mapinduzi Cup which kicked-off on January 4, and according to the club’s Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli, he has suffered another injury setback and was forced to return to Dar es Salaam.

"The squad is in good shape; all the players are fit except for Carlinhos who has been forced to return to the capital, Dar es Salaam,” Bumbuli told reporters in Zanzibar.

"He will have to continue with the treatment as well as the programs he was scheduled for due to his lack of fitness."

His withdrawal makes him join the list of Yanga players not in the tournament including Feisal, Kaseke, Yasin Mustapha, Farid Mussa, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Ditram Nchimbi, and striker Yacouba Songne.