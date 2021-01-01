Mapinduzi Cup: Why Yanga SC and Azam FC clash went to penalties – Kaze

The Belgian explains why the Jangwani giants had to win the semi-final battle from the penalty spot despite starting well in the tie

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has explained why his team failed to finish off Azam FC in normal time of their Mapinduzi Cup semi-final clash played on Monday in Arusha.

The Jangwani giants were forced to wait until after a penalty shoot-out to eliminate Azam, after the two teams were tied 1-1 in normal time.

Yanga had taken a deserved lead through Tusila Kisinda in the 51st minute but Obrey Chirwa levelled matters for the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ with a fine header four minutes later.

The Belgian tactician, who is still unbeaten since joining Yanga as a replacement for Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, has revealed his players deserved to win the game in normal time but they relaxed, which allowed Azam to hold them to a draw.

“The intensity of the match was high but the match was very slow,” Kaze said as quoted by Daily News.

“We did not pressurise our opponents for more goals, instead we got back to defend and this resulted for Azam to gain the confidence to recovery and score an equalizer.”

Kaze has, however, praised his players for their quality from the penalty spot and said they are in the final to win the trophy.

“They have done a great job and we will try our best to secure the trophy, that is our target," he concluded.

Azam coach George Lwandamina blamed their defeat on exhaustion, saying it was not right for the players to play two matches in 48 hours.

“We have gained some confidence in the league since I took charge but on the competition, scientifically it is not possible for any team to play two matches in 48 hours, the players need time to rest," he told the same publication.

Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo was the hero for Yanga as he saved two penalties, taken by Awesu Awesu and Daniel Amoah, but he could not save those from Bruce Kangwa, Ally Niyonzima, Mudathir Yahya, and Nicholas Wadada.

Azam keeper Benedict Haule managed to save one penalty from Ghanaian Michael Sarpong, but Yanga scored the rest through Tusila Kisinda, Congolese Tonombe Mukoko, backs Paul Godfrey ‘Boxer’, Abdallah Shaibu ‘Ninja’ and midfielder Zawadi Mauya.

Yanga will now face rivals Simba SC in the final of the competition set for Wednesday in Arusha.

Simba reached the final after beating Namungo FC 2-1, with striker Meddie Kagere and Miraji Athumani notching the goals from the league champions, to set up a Kariakoo Derby final, while Ghanaian Stephen Kwame Sey grabbed a consolation for his team.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi had defeated former champions Mtibwa Sugar 2-0 after an initial 3-1 victory over Chipukizi, in Group B, to seal their place in the last four.

In Monday's semi-final, Namungo were aiming at avenging the 2-1 loss suffered against Simba in the 2019/20 final.