Mapinduzi Cup: How Namungo FC controlled second half against Simba SC – Matola

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi tactician explains what gave their opponents the strength to push them in the second period

Simba SC assistant coach Selemani Matola has explained the reason Namungo FC took control of the second half of their Mapinduzi Cup semi-final clash played in Arusha on Monday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi qualified for the final of the tournament after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Namungo in the match played at Amani Stadium.

Meddie Kagere and Miraji Athumani scored the goals for the Mainland champions, to set up a Kariakoo derby final against rivals Yanga SC, while Ghanaian Stephen Kwame Sey grabbed a consolation for his team.

However, Simba did not find it easy against Namungo, who were seeking revenge having lost to the same team 2-1 in the final of the domestic cup last season as they put up a spirited fight in the second half, and almost forced the match into penalties.

Matola, who is standing in as the coach of the side after the exit of Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck has now told Goal they were overpowered by Namungo after the two injuries to Tadeo Lwanga and Joash Onyango, which forced them to shift their style of play in the second half.

“We thank God for the win against Namungo, from the first day I knew it will not be an easy game, and I even said it before the match [they are not an easy team], we knew they have a strong team and knew they will come to give us a strong opposition,” Matola told Goal.

“I thank my players because they took the advantage of their good display in the first half to score the two goals which disjointed Namungo, in the second half after picking two injuries [Tadeo Lwanga] and Joash [Onyango], it forced us to change our game plan and when you look at our bench we have a slim squad so we needed to change the system of play, we had to use two strikers and asked one to drop back and help the team to defend.

“It was the reason Namungo got the chance to control the game in the second half and managed to push us to the end even after they scored their goal, at first we were level in terms of strength and power but the changes we did in the second half, changed the game in their favour but we thank God we came out on top and play in the final.”

On meeting their sworn rivals Yanga in the final on Wednesday, Matola said: “A final is a final, there is no easy final if you check now, we had many teams in this tournament but now we have remained two [against Yanga], and I know the game will not be easy, we will plan ourselves, we know the difficulties of playing against them, and our aim is to win the title.”

The last time the two teams met in the final of the tournament was in 2011 when Simba emerged winners after a 2-1 win.