Mapinduzi Cup: Simba SC will be crowned champions – Kakolonya

The second choice goalkeeper maintains the giants will win the 13th edition of the competition when they play in the final on Monday

Simba SC custodian Beno Kakolanya has stated his side will be crowned the new Mapinduzi Cup champions.

The Tanzanian giants reached the final of the competition after managing a 3-2 win against defending champions Azam FC on post-match penalties and will now face Mtibwa Sugar, who eliminated Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Kakolanya, who saved two penalties to help Simba advance, claims his side will win the trophy when they face Mtibwa Sugar in the final on Monday.

“Generally, it was a difficult game as you saw it but we kept on pushing hoping to get goals until the game ended in a draw. I never expected it will end in such a fashion for penalties to be played,” Kakolanya is quoted by Daily News.

"I was not afraid when the match ended 0-0 and heading to penalties because basing on my abilities, out of five spot-kicks, I am capable to save at least two shots hence I knew that it will be like that.”

Moreover, the former Yanga shot-stopper lauded massive teamwork displayed by his colleagues on the pitch during the match, while requesting more fans to turn up on the finals day to give them back up.

Asked whether the right time has come for him to take over the first-choice goalkeeping roles over his counterpart Aishi Manula, Kakolanya said both of them are good shot-stoppers such as the decision to choose who to start entirely depends on the team’s coach.

Meanwhile, Simba Assistant Coach Selemani Matola said they deserved to win the game and is looking forward to the final clash against Mtibwa Sugar.

“We had a chance to finish the game in the normal period of play without letting it go into penalties as we created lots of scoring opportunities and dominated the entire game, only that they [Azam] had a good defending approach,” Matola said.

He also disclosed that the tournament is giving them good warm-up ahead of their coming Mainland matches.