Mapinduzi Cup: 'Simba SC have to rectify mistakes ahead of Yanga SC date' - Kagere

Timu ya Wananchi eliminated Azam FC to qualify for their first-ever final

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has stated they will have to rectify some mistakes to stand a chance of winning the Mapinduzi Cup final against their sworn rivals Yanga SC.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi qualified after a 2-1 win over Namungo in the semi-final played at Amani Stadium on Monday night.

Meddie Kagere and Miraji Athumani scored the goals for the Mainland League reigning champions, to set up a Kariakoo Derby, while Ghanaian Stephen Kwame Sey grabbed a consolation for his team.

More teams

On their part, Wananchi sealed the final slot after defeating Azam 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Timu ya Wananchi opened the scoring in the 55th minute when Tuisila Kisinda found his way past the Azam backline and fired past Wilbol Kaseke.

In the 66th minute, Azam equalised through Obrey Chirwa, who headed home from a cross that was delivered by Bruce Kangwa from the left-wing.

"First I would like to thank my teammates because we have done our best and reached the final," Kagere told reporters.

"We will now have to focus on the final which is a derby to us. But before then, we need to rectify some mistakes we made to stand a better chance of winning.

"Our job as Simba players is to make our fans happy. We know what they want [against Yanga] and we will do everything possible to get a win in the final."

This is the second time the two rivals are meeting this season. The first meeting was in the Tanzania Mainland League where they settled for a 1-1 draw. Michael Sarpong scored for Timu ya Wananchi with Joash Onyango scoring for his team.

It will be the first time the two rivals meet in the Mapinduzi Cup, considering this is the first time Yanga have qualified for the final,

Article continues below

The final will be played on Wednesday, January 13 at Amani Stadium from 20:15 EAT.

Namungo and Azam will be playing in the third-place play-offs at the same venue on the same day.

Mtibwa Sugar defeated Simba by a solitary goal in the last edition to be crowned champions. However, this time around, the Sugar Millers did not make it to the final.