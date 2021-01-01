Mapinduzi Cup: Simba SC defeat Namungo to set up Yanga SC Kariakoo Derby final

Wekundu wa Msimbazi drew 1-1 with Yanga SC in their first meeting this season

Simba FC will play their sworn rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the Mapinduzi Cup final after the former defeated Namungo FC 2-1 in the semi-final played at Amani Stadium on Monday night.

Meddie Kagere and Miraji Athumani scored the goals for the Mainland League reigning champions, to set up a Kariakoo Derby, while Ghanaian Stephen Kwame Sey grabbed a consolation for his team

Wekundu wa Msimbazi had defeated former champions Mtibwa Sugar 2-0 after an initial 3-1 victory over Chipukizi, in Group B, to seal their place in the last four.

Their opponents were in Group C, and after a 1-0 loss to Yanga, they defeated Jamhuri 2-0 to qualify as the best losers since the Jangwani Street-based charges finished top of the group.

In Monday's semi-final, Namungo were aiming at avenging the 2-1 loss suffered against Simba in the 2019/20 final.

Things did not go as planned for Namungo as Wekundu wa Msimbazi scored their first goal after just seven minutes. A long ball was played and the goalkeeper came a long way to try and play it out to safety.

However, the custodian failed to communicate the same to his defender Abdul Humud. The latter headed to his goalkeeper who was already out of position and Kagere capitalised on it to direct the ball into an empty net.

In the 33rd minute, international Joash Onyango was adjudged to have fouled Sey about 25 meters from goal. Shiza Ramadhani played it to the teammate who headed it across to Sixtus Sabilo. Surprisingly, the forward skyrocketed the ball from about two yards out.

The miss came back to haunt his team five minutes later. Namungo conceded a foul just outside the 18-yard area and Muzamiru Yassin's effort hit the woodwork. The ball fell favourably to Athumani who kept his cool to double the advantage.

After the break, Namungo tried their best to get an equalizer. They attacked with every chance they got but the Tanzania Mainland League leaders managed to stop them.

With two minutes to the end of regular time, Sey managed to score to set a tense finale, but Simba stood firm to set a date with Wananchi.

Yanga qualified after defeating Azam 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time. It will be the second time these two teams are meeting this season.

The first game was in the league where they settled for a 1-1 draw.