Mapinduzi Cup: Simba SC coach Vandenbroeck wary of Mtibwa Sugar

The Belgian coach admits his side will not find it easy when they face the Sugar Millers in the final on Monday

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has admitted they will face a tough test against Mtibwa Sugar as they seek to win the Mapinduzi Cup in the final on Monday.

The two Mainland clubs will face off in the final to create a new champion after the defending champions Azam FC were bundled out in the semi-final following a 3-2 post-match loss to Simba on Friday.

Vandenbroeck, who is targeting to win his first silverware at the helm of the champions since replacing Patrick Auseems, reiterated it will not be a simple encounter.

“In any final, anything can happen because there are no favourites since every team plays to win,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

He added every team which plays against Simba is motivated to win as such, he expects a very tough final match against Mtibwa Sugar.

“During our game against Azam, I did not visualise it would end in spot-kicks based on the numerous chances we created as the game unfolded, but unfortunately, we could not score and penalties gave us a solution.”

In a previous interview, Mtibwa Sugar coach Zuberi Katwila said he is not afraid of any team in the finals, insisting after the normal period of play, the real winner will emerge.