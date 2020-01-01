Mapinduzi Cup: Simba SC chairman Dewji resigns after losing the final
Simba SC chairman Mohammed Dewji has quit his post following the team’s defeat to Mtibwa Sugar in the final of the Mapinduzi Cup on Monday.
The Tanzanian giants were highly tipped to claim the trophy after a good run to the final but it was not the case as the Sugar Millers scored courtesy of Awadh Salum in the 38th minute to break their hearts.
It’s a pity simba couldn’t win. After paying salaries of close to 4 billion a year. I resign as the chair of the board and will remain as an investor. Simba Nguvu moja. I will focus on developing infrastructure and a youth academy!— Mohammed Dewji MO (@moodewji) January 13, 2020
Immediately after the final whistle, Dewjim who also has huge shares at the club, took to his Twitter account to confirm his resignation saying he will only remain as an investor.
“It’s a pity Simba SC couldn’t win,” Dewji wrote on his Twitter handle, “After paying salaries of close to 4 billion a year, I resign as the chairman of the board and will remain as an investor. I will focus on developing infrastructure and a youth academy!”
Mchezo umekwisha. #MapinduziCup2020 #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/ndQzG57RI6— Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) January 13, 2020
Simba had reached the final after eliminating defending champions Azam FC 3-2 on penalties while Mtigwa Sugar knocked out Young Africans (Yanga SC).