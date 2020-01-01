Mapinduzi Cup: Simba SC chairman Dewji resigns after losing the final

The Tanzanian giants have suffered a huge blow after one of their key investors stepped down after losing in the final

Simba SC chairman Mohammed Dewji has quit his post following the team’s defeat to Mtibwa Sugar in the final of the Mapinduzi Cup on Monday.

The Tanzanian giants were highly tipped to claim the trophy after a good run to the final but it was not the case as the Sugar Millers scored courtesy of Awadh Salum in the 38th minute to break their hearts.

It’s a pity simba couldn’t win. After paying salaries of close to 4 billion a year. I resign as the chair of the board and will remain as an investor. Simba Nguvu moja. I will focus on developing infrastructure and a youth academy! — Mohammed Dewji MO (@moodewji) January 13, 2020

Immediately after the final whistle, Dewjim who also has huge shares at the club, took to his Twitter account to confirm his resignation saying he will only remain as an investor.

“It’s a pity Simba SC couldn’t win,” Dewji wrote on his Twitter handle, “After paying salaries of close to 4 billion a year, I resign as the chairman of the board and will remain as an investor. I will focus on developing infrastructure and a youth academy!”

Simba had reached the final after eliminating defending champions Azam FC 3-2 on penalties while Mtigwa Sugar knocked out Young Africans (Yanga SC).