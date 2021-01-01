Mapinduzi Cup: Simba SC beat champions Mtibwa Sugar to seal semi-final slot

Wekundu wa Msimbazi join Yanga SC in the last four of the annual competition

Simba SC have sealed their place in the Mapinduzi Cup semi-final after a 2-0 win over defending champions Mtibwa Sugar in Group B in a match played at Amani Stadium on Saturday.

The Selemani Matola-led charges scored their goals through Hassan Dilunga and Miraji Athumani.

The Mainland League reigning champions came into the match with intentions of avenging the 1-0 defeat against the same opponent in the previous edition.

The Sugar Millers came into the match hoping to get a win over the Tanzanian heavyweights after a slim 1-0 win over Chipukizi of Zanzibar.

The Msimbazi-based charges had also defeated the same opponent 3-1, meaning Saturday's winner was to qualify for the semi-final of the annual competition.

With last season's shock loss in mind, Simba ensured they started the game on a high and limited their opponents from getting in the danger zones or creating meaningful chances.

At the same time, the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions used every opportunity to try and get in scoring positions. It paid dividends after just six minutes.

The goalkeeper failed to keep out a good cross from the left and Dilunga headed the ball into an empty net to give his team a deserved advantage.

The goal calmed the nerves of the Simba supporters and the players in equal measure. It also put the Sugar Millers under pressure since they had to come up with an effective tactic to break the organized Simba defence.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi doubled their advantage in the 37th minute owing to poor defending. international Francis Kahata managed to pick Chris Mugalu whose poor touch gave the defenders a chance to clear it.

However, the defence failed to take their chance and the striker reclaimed the ball and Athumani converted from close range to double the advantage.

Simba went into the break leading by two goals and after the pause, neither of the two teams managed to get another goal. Whether Mtibwa will advance to the last four will depend on how other teams play, especially in Group C.

Yanga SC managed to seal their place in the semi-final after a 1-0 win over Namungo on Friday.

Timu ya Wananchi scored their goal in the first half courtesy of Zawadi Mauya.