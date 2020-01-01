Mapigano: Tanzania custodian part ways with Gor Mahia

Kenyan ( ) giants have confirmed the exit of goalkeeper Robert Mapigano on mutual consent.

The two parties have not been having a good relationship which was further strained by financial constraints. The Tanzanian had made it clear he was not willing to return to K'Ogalo if his dues are not settled.

"Goalkeeper [Robert] Mapigano wrote a letter to the club requesting to leave and we agreed to that request allowing him to pursue his interest in ," club chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed on Thursday.

"We are talking to another local goalkeeper and hopefully we finalise the talks to have him on board as a replacement for Mapigano."

A couple of days ago, the team announced the exit of Peter Odhiambo from the club but went on to replace him with Levis Opiyo.

Goal understands K'Ogalo are close to signing 's custodian Samuel Njau who is keen on leaving the Kisumu-based side.

Mapigano signed for the Kenyan side from Singida United at the beginning of the 2019/20 season on a three-year contract.

In a reaction interview, former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr had hailed the signing of the player stating he was bound to help the team perform well.

He [Mapigano] is a good and young keeper. Someone who will definitely help the club," the Englishman told Goal.

"He has a great attitude, very enthusiastic and with the right coaching he enjoyed with Iddi [while at Simba SC] and now what he will get at Gor Mahia under Willis Ochieng’, he will become even a better keeper.

"He would have been a national team keeper for Tanzania by now had I got the chance to work with him more but then I was not given the same with Simba SC."

Kerr guided Gor Mahia to the title in the 2017 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season but he later opted to resign and join Black in , whom he also quit at the end of last season.

Reports have it that Tanzania giants Azam FC are keen on signing the goalkeeper to strengthen their rear guard.



