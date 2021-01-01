Mao the only foreign-based player in Tanzania squad for Kenya friendly

The Taifa Stars will be away to the Harambee Stars to sharpen for their Afcon matches against Equatorial Guinea and Libya respectively

Tanzania have included foreign-based midfielder Himid Mao Mkami in their 23-man squad for the friendlies against Kenya next week.

The Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) SC player landed in Tanzania on Friday morning and joined the rest of the Taifa Stars squad in their afternoon session training.

The Kim Poulsen-led charges will be playing the Harambee Stars in a friendly double-header scheduled for Monday, March 15 and Thursday, March 18.

"We are leaving Tanzania for Nairobi on Saturday afternoon, we take a rest before having a light training session in the evening," the Danish tactician said after Friday's session.

"A squad of 22 players will be travelling to Kenya, including Maon who arrived in the country on Friday. We have some Simba SC players who have not reported but we will not wait for them.

"They will hook up with us in Nairobi to prepare for the Thursday game."

The two friendlies will be used by the two East Africa neighbours to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kenya, who are third in Group G of the qualifiers, are scheduled to face Egypt in Nairobi on March 22, before flying out to Lome for their final group tie against bottom-placed Togo on March 30.

The Taifa Stars are in Group J for the race to Cameroon with four points from as many matches and need maximum points in the remaining games to seal their place in the finals.

Leaders Tunisia have already sealed their place in Afcon after collecting 10 points from the four games they have played.

Equatorial Guinea are placed in the second position with six points while Libya sit bottom of the table with three points.

Tanzania Provisional Squad:

Article continues below

Aishi Manula, Metacha Mnata, Juma Kaseja, Shomari Kapombe, Hassan Kessy, Israel Mwednwa, Erasto Nyoni, Dickson Job, Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Kelvin Yondan, Carlos Protas, Laurent Alfred, Kennedy Juma, Mohammed Hussein, Nickson Kibabage, David Bryson.

Yassin Mustapha, Edward Manyama, Simon Msuva, Hassan Dilunga, Mzamir Yassin, Jonas Mkude, Saidi Ndemla, Fiesal Salum, Himid Mao, Ally Msengi, Baraka Majogoro, Salum Aboubakar, Iddy Nado, Mbwana Samatta, Thomas Ulimwengu, John Bocco.

Yohanna Mkomba, Shaban Chilunda, Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Abdul Suleiman, Kelvin Pius John, Nassor Hamoud, Meshack Mwamito.