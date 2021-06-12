‘Manyama who?’ – Simba SC were not interested in Azam FC signing – Gonzalez

The Msimbazi giants have dismissed reports they were keen to sign the Taifa Stars defender from Ruvu Shooting ahead of the new season

Simba SC have come out to dismiss reports they were also in the race to sign defender Edward Manyama from Ruvu Shooting.

The left-footed player was officially unveiled by the ‘Ice-cream Makers’, just a day after reports in social media suggested Simba had already tied down the defender, who also turns out for the Tanzania national team, to a three-year deal and he will have to fight for a starting role with vice-captain Hussein Mohamed and Gadiel Michael.

However, on Thursday, Azam made the big announcement confirming Manyama had penned a three-year contract and will play for the team in the 2021-22 season.

Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez has come out to delink the club’s name from the player insisting they were not interested in his services and at no time did they hold talks with his club.

What has been said?

“Manyama who?” Gonzalez posed a question to Goal when asked whether Simba had tabled a bid to sign the player.

“Simba is a big club in Africa and we have our plans as a club and we have already started talking to new players we want to sign as per the recommendation of the technical bench led by coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa.

“We already have the list and in fact, some of the targets we have, already started engaging them, and even others have already signed with us, but all is remaining is to unveil them.

“Simba did not have any plans to sign Edward [Manyama], if we were really interested then we could have talked to his club immediately after we played against them, but I want to put it clear that he was not part of our targets and if I give you the list from the coach [for new players to sign], even his name is not there.”

Simba set aside money for signings

Gonzalez continued: “We have set aside a good amount of money to sign new players especially because we will take part in continental football next season, we have seen how teams in Africa are using money to get good players, and Simba is following the same route to make sure we get good players ahead of the new season, we want quality signings.”

Manyama, who has managed only one cap for the Taifa Stars, has also featured for several teams in the Mainland League including JKT Ruvu Stars, Namungo FC, and Yanga.