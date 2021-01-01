Manula tips Simba SC to eliminate FC Platinum from Caf Champions League

The Zimbabwean outfit have a slim 1-0 advantage over their Tanzanian rivals

Aishi Manula is optimistic Simba SC will get the result they need to eliminate from the Caf .

Wekundu wa Msimbazi lost the first leg of the second preliminary round by a solitary goal scored by Perfect Chikwende in the 17th minute. However, the Taifa Star believes the Mainland League champions has a chance of making it to the group stage owing to several factors favouring them.

"Everybody is aware that we are trailing by a solitary goal," Manula told Championi on Friday, "but we still have a big chance of qualifying to the group stage of the competition by getting the result we need.

More teams

"We will be playing at home here in Dar es Salaam which makes it a little easier."

The Msimbazi-based side have played two games recently. They defeated Majimaji FC 5-0 in the fifth round before defeating Ihefu FC 4-0 in the league assignment.

The custodian has explained what the win means to his team ahead of the crucial game that will be played on Wednesday, January 6.

"I believe the two results from our recent games have boosted our confidence," Manula continued, "and with the support of our fans and Tanzanians at large in the country, we will qualify for the group stage of the competition."

Meanwhile, coach Sven Vandenbroeck believes Said Ndemla has the potential to fill the void left by Jonas Mkude in the midfield.

The latter is suspended owing to disciplinary issues. In his absence, the former has impressed and played a crucial role in helping the 21-time league champions defeat Majimaji and Ihefu respectively.

Article continues below

"Ndemla has been outstanding in his role for the team," the Belgian said regarding the midfielder. "We gave him a role of playing as a defensive midfielder and he has executed his duties well.

"It gives me an easy time as we prepare for the second leg game against FC Platinum," he added. "I know we have someone who can play well in the defensive midfield position."

Platinum come into the match aware that a draw of any kind is the easiest way of securing passage to the group stage of the competition.