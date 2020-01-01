Manula, Kagere and Bocco: Simba SC players dominate Tanzanian team of the year

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi produced the biggest number of players in the team of the season during the gala night

Simba SC dominated the team of the year for the 2019-20 Mainland season after the awards presentation was held on Friday.

According to the list, Simba had six players with goalkeeper Aishi Manula, who was crowned the best keeper for the season after keeping 18 clean sheets leading the squad from the back.

Other Simba players in the squad include defender Pascal Sergie Wawa, midfielder Clatous Chama (who was crowned the best player for the season and also the best midfielder), Meddie Kagere, captain John Bocco and forward Luis Miquissone from Mozambique.

More teams

New signing for Young Africans (Yanga SC) Bakari Mwamnyeto, who arrived at the club from Coastal Union also made it to the squad the same as Azam and Cranes defender Nicholas Wadada, and Lukas Kikoti of Namungo FC.

During the award ceremony to fete the best players after the conclusion of the season which saw Simba win three trophies – the Community Shield, the Mainland Premier League, and – Simba midfielder Chama took over the show after winning two crowns.

The 29-year-old, who has been the engine for the Msimbazi-based side and played a great role in helping the team win a treble, bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the best midfielder award.

Taifa Stars and Simba SC custodian Aishi Manula won the Goalkeeper of the Season Award, having kept 18 clean sheets.

The best defender award went to Azam FC's Ugandan Nicholas Wadada, with Novatus Dismas of Biashara United winning the Best Young Player Award.

Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck was named the best coach having helped the Msimbazi-based side to a double. The 40-year-old led the team to their third league title in as many seasons with six games to spare. He went on to win the FA Cup after a 2-1 win against Namungo.

The league's top scorer Rwandan Meddie Kagere missed the gala but was represented by Wekundu wa Msimbazi team manager Patrick Rweyemamu, who took the award on behalf of the striker.

The former striker scored 22 goals in the completed season, one less than the previous season.

Article continues below

Referees Abdallah Mwinyimkuu, Ferdinand Chacha, Mohamed Mkono and Athuman Lazi were also feted for their collective officiating in the Mainland League match between Simba FC and Mtibwa Sugar.

Ramadhan Kayoko won the overall best centre referee award with Frank Kikomba taking the award for the best assistant.

Mainland Premier League team of the season: Aishi Manula (Simba), Nicholas Wadada (Azam), David Luhende (Kagera Sugar), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union), Sergie Wawa (Simba), Zawadi Mauya (Kagera Sugar), Lukas Kikoti (Namungo FC), Clatous Chama (Simba), Meddie Kagere (Simba)John Bocco (Simba) and Luis Miquissone (Simba).