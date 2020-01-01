‘Manky foot Robertson’s toes face the wrong way!’ – Livermore pleased to see Liverpool full-back thriving

The England international midfielder played alongside the Scottish defender at Hull City and always believed he was destined to reach the top

Andy Robertson’s success at has come as no surprise to former team-mate Jake Livermore, despite the Scot being billed as “manky foot” due to all of his toes “facing the wrong way”.

Jurgen Klopp moved to snap up the 26-year-old defender during the summer of 2017.

Just £8 million ($10m) was required to lure the left-back away from the KCOM Stadium, with relatively little risk involved when taking a calculated gamble.

Robertson has proved to be a shrewd investment for those at Anfield, with a regular role quickly nailed down before helping Liverpool to and Club World Cup triumphs.

A reputation has been established, alongside club colleague Trent Alexander-Arnold, as one of the finest attacking full-backs in the business.

Livermore claims he always expected Robertson to reach the top, with his delivery from the flanks marking him out as something special, but the international admits the Reds star is making the most of some rather battered assets.

“I remember looking at his feet once and saying, ‘Blimey, what happened to them?’ All his toes were facing the wrong way!" Livermore told The Athletic of Robertson.

“I started making a bit of a thing out of it, as a bit of friendly banter to get him involved with the other boys and get him on board.

“Then all of a sudden we were doing a bit of crossing and… wow. I found myself saying, ‘Has that come off that dodgy toe that’s facing the other way?’

“I watched him whipping them in every day and little ‘manky foot’ was unbelievable.”

Robertson spent three seasons with Hull before earning his big move to Merseyside, with Harry Maguire another of those to have used the Tigers as a springboard to bigger and better things.

Livermore is delighted to see both thriving at the very highest level, with their potential clear for all to see before Liverpool, Leicester and ultimately came calling.

The current star added: “What a buy [Robertson] that was for Hull. Once he grew physically and got the experience, he was brilliant.

“I am so happy to see him doing so well at Liverpool. He’s one of those boys, like Harry Maguire, whom you play alongside and just want to see doing well because they have no ego and get on with their work.”