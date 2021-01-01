'Manji return will make Yanga SC the most feared in Africa' - GSM's Said

The businessman is largely expected to rejoin the club once he is cleared by the government over allegations of financial malpractice

Yanga SC's partner GSM's investment director, Hersi Said has claimed the expected return of the former chair Yusuf Manji is going to make them the most feared team in Africa.

Manji, who returned to Dar es Salaam two weeks ago from exile, is still under the government's surveillance for allegations of tax evasion. If cleared, the businessman is expected to rejoin Yanga and Said believes it would be the biggest boost for the record Premier League champions.

"Manji's return will be like a blessing for us," Said told Mwanaspoti. "We have been asking several other investors to come and join hands with GSM because the wage bill is huge and we pay a lot of expenses for the team. Manji loves Yanga and if he arrives at the club in whatever form or position, Yanga will be a big club in Africa, one that will be feared by all."

The GSM official also defended the transfer business Timu ya Wananchi conducted in the previous two windows, saying the majority of the players signed have had a positive impact.

"In the last transfer windows, we brought a number of players that came and did a good job for the club," he added. "They came to make Yanga better and also to make themselves better. Players such as Yassin Mustapha and Mukoko Tonombe have earned national call-ups for the first time in their careers after joining Yanga.

"Even Yacouba Sogne was called up once he featured for our team, something he did not enjoy while turning out for Asante Kotoko. That means Yanga are a big club.

"I can remember we fought against Simba's interests in Bakari Mwamnyeto and we won the race to sign him, which means no one can stop us from getting the players we want.

"Signing a player who comes and fails to shine is a common thing in football, but a high percentage of the players we signed came and shone and those who have not been able to shine will be released depending on the recommendation of the technical bench."

Said, who praised the improvement in leadership of the club, dismissed claims that GSM influences the transfer policy saying they only release the money to bring players recommended by the technical bench.

"As GSM, our duty is simply to obtain the necessary funds; we do not choose which player to bring on board," he concluded.

"There are a lot of good things that we have done for Yanga and one of them is the investment and financial aspect. Before, the players were not paid, but now that is not an issue they are getting their money on time and no one is complaining. We have also brought experienced administrators like Senzo Mazingisa who have helped us improve our style of leadership. We also have the best jersey in East Africa."

After Tanzania was given four Caf slots for next season, Yanga are expected to take part in the Champions League again.