Mane's house burgled during Liverpool's Champions League clash with Bayern

The Senegal international forward saw his home targeted and several items stolen on Tuesday night

Police have confirmed that the home of forward Sadio Mane was burgled while he was taking part in Liverpool's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

With nobody in, those involved were able to get away with watches, mobile phones and car keys.

The incident occurred at Mane’s house in Allerton, south Liverpool and forensic examinations and a police investigation are now underway.

Detective Inspector Phil Mahon of Merseyside Police said: "We are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this burglary to please come forward and assist our inquiries.

"While the occupants were not present at the time of the incident this will no doubt be a distressing experience for them and I would ask the offenders to do the right thing and return the stolen items to the owner in any way possible.

"We know the watches in particular are of significant monetary value and I would also like to appeal to anyone who might have been offered the items for sale since the burglary to contact police."

This is not the first time that Mane has seen his home ransacked.

Back in November 2017, he was broken into while away on duty taking in a meeting with Maribor.

On that occasion, a gang also smashed a patio door at the nearby address of Reds team-mate Dejan Lovren.

They are the latest in a long line of players to have been targeted while involved in competitive action for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino, Pepe Reina, Daniel Agger, Jerzy Dudek, Daniel Agger, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Keane and Jermain Pennant have all been victims of similar crimes while on the books at Anfield.

It was also a frustrating night for Mane on the pitch as Liverpool failed to beat Bayern, despite having the better of the chances.



Mane was involved in a number of games best opportunities, included a late header which drew a smart save from Manuel Neuer.



Next up for the Reds it is a huge clash against at Old Trafford this Sunday, which could see them return to the top of the summit.