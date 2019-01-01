Mane’s house burgled during Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich Champions League tie

The culprits carted away valuable items including watches, mobile phones and car keys from the home of the 26-year-old

Sadio Mane’s house was burgled while he featured for in their 0-0 stalemate with in Tuesday’s game.

The perpetrators broke into the international’s Allerton home between 6pm and 11.45pm and carted away with valuable items including watches, mobile phones and car keys.

Forensic Investigation has been launched into the incidence and the Merseyside Police have appealed for useful information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

"Merseyside Police is investigating after a burglary at a home Allerton, south Liverpool last night [Tuesday, 19 February],” a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said, per Echo.

"Patrols were called to reports that at some time between 6pm and 11.45pm, unknown offenders had forced entry to a property in the area.

"A search of the house established they had taken a number of items including watches, mobile phones and car keys.

"Forensic examinations are being carried out and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing."

This is not the first time such incident would happen in Allerton. In November 2017 Dejan Lovern’s home was broken into during the Reds’ tie with Maribor at Anfield.

Mane who has scored 13 goals for Liverpool this season will hope to put the setback behind him when they visit in their next game on Sunday.