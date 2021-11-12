Mane worry for Liverpool as Senegal boss Cisse confirms injury scare after Togo draw

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has confirmed Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered an injury scare in their 1-1 draw with Togo in Thursday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Mane was making his fifth start in the qualifying campaign when he walked off the pitch in pain in the 28th minute. He was subsequently replaced by Villarreal star Boulaye Dia.

His early substitution came as a blow for the Teranga Lions at Stade de Kegue as they conceded an own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Pape Cisse headed the ball into his own net to give Togo the lead but Senegal fought back at the death to maintain their unbeaten streak even though it was their first draw, thanks to Habib Diallo’s 93rd-minute strike.

At the end of the game, Cisse disclosed that Mane’s withdrawal affected his team and he described the injury as "nothing serious".

"Yes, the exit of Sadio Mane has destabilised us. He is an important player for the team, we took him out as a precaution and there is nothing serious," Cisse was quoted by Foot Senegal.

Mane has played a key role in Senegal's progress to the final play-off round of the World Cup qualifiers with his contribution of three goals in five matches.

Cisse’s men top Group H with 13 points after five games - eight points above their closest rivals Togo with a game left to play.

Mane's injury update is worry for Liverpool because he is their second-highest scoring player this season with eight goals in 15 games across all competitions, after Egypt forward Mohamed Salah.

It remains to be seen if the 29-year-old will be available for Senegal's final group fixture against Congo on Sunday or he will return to Liverpool for further medical checks ahead of their next Premier League outing against Arsenal on November 20.