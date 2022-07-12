The Reds captain played on Tuesday as his team suffered a 4-0 pre-season loss to Manchester United

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has stated the club has 'world-class' attacking players who can fill the void left by Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's side for the last six seasons. However, his stay ended a couple of weeks ago when Bayern Munich signed him.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the Lion of Teranga scored 21 goals to help the English side reach the final of the Uefa Champions League, finish behind Manchester City in the Premier League campaign and win the League and the FA Cups.

Henderson described his former teammate as among the best in the world but exuded confidence the attacking department will still effectively do their job.

"For any team that loses Sadio it will be a big blow, because he's a world-class player, for me one of the best forwards in the world," the England international said as quoted by the Mirror.

"But we've got world-class players, especially in the forward line. Luis Diaz, who performed phenomenally well last season. Darwin [Nunez] has come in, [Roberto Firmino] is coming back, so we have got world-class options.

"Things move on and change, so hopefully we can adapt to that quickly."

Henderson went on to explain what the 23-year-old Uruguay star, who was signed from Benfica, is bringing to the team.

"Darwin is a new option, a different dimension for us with the way we play and we have got to adapt to that quickly, get used to it," the midfielder continued.

"Darwin can score goals and that's a big reason why we signed him, but also the recruitment and the manager, the staff, will have watched him in plenty of other games and will have seen a lot of quality and seen a very good player.

"Hopefully, he can settle in and hit the ground running."

Liverpool started their post-Mane era with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in a pre-season friendly game played on Tuesday.

Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Rebollo scored for the Red Devils.