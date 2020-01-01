‘Mane & Salah would be happy with that finish!’ – Robertson relieved to go from villain to hero for Liverpool

The Scottish full-back took in an eventful outing against Arsenal, with a rare goal seeing him make amends for a costly error in defence

Andy Robertson claims Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah would have been “quite happy” with his composed finish against , with the defender going from villain to hero in ’s latest outing.

A heavyweight fixture at Anfield proved to be an eventful one for Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice left-back.

The 26-year-old has been a model of consistency throughout his time on Merseyside, earning a reputation as one of the finest exponents of his position along the way.

More teams

He did, however, make an uncharacteristic error against the Gunners which allowed Alexandre Lacazette to open the scoring.

Rather than dwell on that mistake, Robertson set about helping Liverpool to offer the perfect response, with his fifth goal for the club turning the game on its head after Mane had restored parity.

The Scot took his chance like a seasoned striker, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross from the right knocked out of his feet before clipping the ball over the onrushing Bernd Leno.

“I love scoring and I love assisting but, first and foremost, I love defending,” Robertson told Liverpool’s official website on the back of a 3-1 win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“That’s why a part of me still won’t be happy because I know I caused the [Arsenal] goal. But the fact that we’re walking away with three points and I helped put the team in front and steered us to three points will probably help me sleep tonight.

“Of course, creating goals and scoring goals is something I like doing and something I want to do, so long may that continue. Hopefully I keep popping up in the right areas. I think I showed a bit of composure there – Mo or Sadio would have been quite happy with that!”

Robertson says he will learn from the lapse in concentration that saw him tee up Lacazette with a sloppy first touch, with defending Premier League champions Liverpool looking strong again as a collective.

He added: “I don’t think there were many negatives from the game. Our defensive display was very good, our attacking was very good. The only thing we can maybe say is we maybe could have taken a couple more of the chances.

“Of course, the goal could have been avoided – it was definitely the worst assist I’ve ever given! One I wasn’t happy about.

“Look, these mistakes happen unfortunately; 99 times out of 100 I clear that and the danger is cleared, but unfortunately that was the one time.

“Luckily, since I’ve came here, I’ve not made many mistakes. But unfortunately that was one and when you make a mistake like that, you always want the team to win and you to try to contribute in different ways.

“Luckily, I popped up at the other end and I didn’t let that get to me. So, I’m pleased about that. And hopefully the next time that ball comes in I’ll clear it 60 yards the other way.”