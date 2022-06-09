Mane's exit will be a loss but Liverpool have prepared well -Former Manchester United midfielder Chadwick

The now 41-year-old former Red Devil believes the Reds man will excel wherever he goes owing to his quality

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has suggested that by signing Luis Diaz, Liverpool were preparing for life without Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move away from Anfield after five successful seasons, with Bayern Munich strongly linked with his services.

Despite acknowledging that it will be a huge loss if the 30-year-old leaves, Chadwick insists the Reds have planned for his exit well.

"[Mane] has been absolutely incredible for Liverpool, and brilliant for the Premier League," Chadwick told Caught Offside.

"It does feel like a bit of a changing of the guard by Jurgen Klopp now – that front three of [Roberto] Firmino, Mane and [Mohamed] Salah had so much success, but Firmino’s out of the team to a certain extent and now Mane could be on his way out.

"It would be a huge loss for Liverpool, but it looks like they might have been planning for that anyway with the signing of Luis Diaz. There was always a chance Mane could move on, and it looks like that’s what he’s going to do now."

Liverpool acquired Diaz from FC Porto in January and has seemingly settled fast and getting the desired impact in the matches he has played. While Chadwick believes Mane will be a vital signing for any side that will have him, he has underlined the importance of Diaz.

"[Mane] will be a fantastic signing for whoever gets him, it looks like it’ll be Bayern Munich, but you feel like Liverpool are prepared to keep evolving," the now 41-year-old midfielder continued.

"I think Diaz will be a brilliant player, though it will take some time for him to get to the same level as Mane.

"I would imagine Salah will stay and sign a new contract, and then there’s also Diogo Jota, and possibly Darwin Nunez coming in, so even if Mane weakens them, they’re ready."

While at Southampton, Manchester United were chasing him but Mane opted to join the Merseyside team. Chadwick doubts whether the Lion of Teranga would have excelled at Old Trafford.

"I think at Southampton you could see Mane was a good Premier League player, but his stats weren’t anything like how they’ve been at Liverpool. Klopp’s got so much out of him and improved him a lot

"You don’t know if United would have been able to do the same, given that they haven’t really got the best out of most of their signings recently, other than Bruno Fernandes perhaps.

"Mane moved to Liverpool at the right time and they turned him from a good player to a world-class player. I don’t think United would have got as much out of him as Liverpool have done."