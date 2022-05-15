Mane praises Alisson after missing penalty in Liverpool's FA Cup triumph over Chelsea

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has praised goalkeeper Alisson Becker for his heroics in the club's triumph over Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final staged at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds came into the match hoping to add another trophy to their cabinet after already winning the Carabao Cup, but failed to score in 120 minutes against their London rivals and won 6-5 on penalties to be crowned as champions.

In the shootout, Cesar Azpilicueta missed his chance while Liverpool scored their initial four spot-kicks. Mane, who had scored two important penalties to help Senegal win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Egypt, stepped up to take what would have been the winning penalty but the Blues keeper and international compatriot Edouard Mendy denied him.

Later on, Alisson stopped Mason Mount from scoring before Liverpool struck the winning spot-kick courtesy of Konstantinos Tsimikas.

"I think all the credit to Alisson, because myself, I missed the penalty but who cares. The most important thing is to win the cup and we did it," Mane said later as quoted by Metro.

"Alisson, all the credit for him. I am happy for him and we are all happy and proud."

Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp has taken partial responsibility for Mane's failure to score from the spot.

"Sadio’s penalty is for sure at least 50 per cent my responsibility because you have to let the boys do what they think they do, but with him I said, ‘He knows you exactly, the goalie, so do the other way around.'," the German revealed.

"How very often in my life, I realised it’s better to shut up! But we still made it and honestly, it means the world to us.

"It’s massive. It was difficult. The first 25 minutes were the best 25 minutes we played ever against Chelsea, we played an incredible game, but we didn’t score."

The Merseyside charges will now focus their attention on their Premier League game against Southampton on Tuesday as they hope to topple Manchester City and win the league title as well.



In a fortnight's time, they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.