'Mane is a complete player & makes Liverpool tick' - Fabinho salutes 'great' Anfield colleague

A Brazil international midfielder has lauded the ability of a talented team-mate and reflected on the success of his own debut season in England

Sadio Mane is “a complete player”, according to team-mate Fabinho, with the Senegalese forward someone who “always makes a difference” for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp boasts a wealth of attacking talent within his ranks at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah has been a talismanic presence across two seasons on Merseyside, while Roberto Firmino can always be relied upon to contribute hard work and a healthy goal return.

Mane is the third member of a fearsome front line, with the 27-year-old having become a superstar in his own right.

He claimed a share of the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018-19 with 22 efforts to his name, and found the target 26 times across all competitions – a new personal best.

His value to the cause is not lost on his manager or those around him, with Fabinho among those recognising that the former man has become a key component for the Reds.

The Brazilian midfielder told Liverpool’s official website: “Sadio Mane is a genuinely impressive player, he's tireless, playing in every game with such high levels of intensity and concentration.

“His technical ability goes without saying, he always makes a difference for us.

“He's a complete player – he gives you the option of a short pass or a long ball, he contributes to the build-up and creation of play as well. He's a great player in amazing form, which is really important for his confidence.

“Off the pitch I chat with him quite a bit as we both speak French, my French is still better than my English. He's a great lad. Sadio has been a really important player for us this season.”

Fabinho and Mane ended the 2018-19 campaign as winners, as Liverpool secured a sixth European Cup triumph in their history.

They also pushed close in the title race, with Fabinho considering a debut season in England that started slowly for him to have been a notable success.

He said when reflecting on his experiences since completing a big-money move from in the summer of 2018: “Overall I think my first season at Liverpool was good.

“In my first season I knew there would be a learning and settling-in period. I went through this.

“It didn't last that long but I remember it wasn't easy starting afresh, I was left out for a few matches.

“Even though I was telling myself that I needed to work hard and be patient, it's not easy being out of the team. But that's in the past now, I started playing more.

“The more you play, the more you can enjoy your football. I think I became an important part of the team, I gave the manager another option he could depend upon. So I think it was a really good season.”

Liverpool’s squad are now taking in a well-earned break, but have learned that they will be opening the 2019-20 Premier League season with a home date against newly-promoted Norwich on August 9.